PALMDALE — SOAR Palmdale freshman Cheyenne Sanders is part of the school’s inaugural group of freshmen in the Class of 2026.
SOAR (Students on Academic Rise) High School is the early college high school program where students can earn college credit along with their high school diploma. Some students graduate with one or more associate degrees.
The original SOAR High School opened, in 2006, on the Antelope Valley College campus. Now, there is a SOAR campus in Palmdale. Students at the Palmdale campus, at 2270 East Ave. Q, attend college classes at the AVC Palmdale Center less than a mile away. The Antelope Valley Transit Authority provides transportation between the two campuses.
SOAR Palmdale opened with 75 freshmen. The high school will add successive classes each year until it has ninth through 12th grades.
Sanders wanted to apply for SOAR High School before she knew there was a campus closer to her home in Palmdale.
“I wanted to get my AA degree as well as my diploma here,” Sanders said.
Sanders plans to pursue a career as an anesthesiologist.
AV Union High School District administrators, including Superintendent Greg Nehen, Board President Donita Winn and member Amanda Parrell; AV College administrators, including Superintendent/President Dr. Jennifer Zellet and AV College trustees Michael Adams and Michael Rives; SOAR Palmdale faculty and staff; and SOAR Palmdale families celebrated the new school, Thursday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and back-to-school night barbecue.
The ceremony included SOAR High School founding members Dr. Jill Zimmerman, dean of Student Life, and retired dean Les Uhazy from AV College, founding member principal R. Michael Dutton and SOAR Principal Wendi Johnston.
“Since SOAR AVC opened its doors, in 2006, nearly 1,400 students have graduated with a high school diploma and at least one AA degree, many of them with two,” Nehen said.
“The District is proud of its early college high school program and excited at the prospect of now doubling the number of students who graduate high school with a diploma and one or more college degrees.”
“When our students succeed, our community succeeds,” Zellet said. “And that’s our goal, is to invest in our students and invest in our community. We at Antelope Valley College want to be known as the college that serves.”
Johnston thanked everyone who helped bring the SOAR Palmdale campus to fruition.
“We have a motto at SOAR High School and that’s to dream high and soar higher, and I think we have achieved that this evening.”
Anna Zarley, a field representative from Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s office; Brandon Roque, a field representative from state Sen. Scott Wilk’s office; Vicky Ventura from the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce; and Mica Schuler presented certificates of recognition in honor of the new campus.
