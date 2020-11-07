LANCASTER — SOAR High School senior Samuel Zhu is the new student trustee for the Antelope Valley Community College District governing Board.
Zhu will complete the 2020-21 term of former student trustee Juliet Chico, who resigned.
Zhu won his seat by one vote in a four-way race conducted on Thursday. Zhu received 66 votes out of 146 total votes. His closest challenger was SOAR High School junior Rocio Rivera, who received 65 votes.
SOAR High is the early college high school program on the AV College campus. SOAR students take college courses in addition to their high school curriculum.
AV College student David Durost received 11 votes, and AV College student Rosie Flores received four votes.
Zhou is president of AV College’s Pre-Law Club.
“In these trying times, we need a leader,” Zhou wrote in his candidate statement. “We need someone who will step up and speak about how important (Black Lives Matter) is. We need some who understands the students, and we need someone with experience.”
Zhou added he has the experience to serve as student trustee.
“I am committed to this school and all its students; I will fight for us. I will fight for what is right,” Zhou wrote.
