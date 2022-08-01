NASA Scholarship

The Employee Exchange Council at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center recently awarded its 2022 scholarship to Katelyn Perez. Perez accepts the scholarship from acting NASA Armstrong Center Director Brad Flick. From left are Annamarie Perez, John Perez, Carlos Perez, Katelyn Perez and Flick.

 Photo courtesy of NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center

Katelyn Perez, a 2022 graduate of SOAR High School, was awarded the 2022 John W. Russell Memorial Scholarship by the NASA Armstrong Employee Exchange Council.

“I could not believe it,” Perez said. “This is the first scholarship I have won and I’m excited.”

