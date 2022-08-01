Katelyn Perez, a 2022 graduate of SOAR High School, was awarded the 2022 John W. Russell Memorial Scholarship by the NASA Armstrong Employee Exchange Council.
“I could not believe it,” Perez said. “This is the first scholarship I have won and I’m excited.”
She is heading to the University of California, Irvine, this fall with plans to major in English.
The scholarship will provide Perez with $2,000, each year, for up to four years, as long as she attends a four-year college or university and maintains at least a 3.0 grade-point average.
She earned a 4.57 grade-point average in high school and was ranked 36th out of her graduating class of 114 students.
Each year, the Employee Exchange Council at Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base awards a scholarship to a high school senior with a parent working at the center.
Perez is the daughter of Carlos and Annamarie Perez of Lancaster. Carlos is the lead quality assurance specialist on the X-59 quiet sonic boom demonstrator at Armstrong.
“It was great news for our family,” he said.
Katelyn Perez wants to be a community college or university English professor, to share her love for literature and inspire students. She credits her work ethic to her parents and her love of literature and enthusiasm for teaching to her mother, who is an English professor at Antelope Valley College.
“My mom raised three kids and sometimes worked two jobs,” Perez said. “I was inspired. I had some great teachers and my mother’s example of what I want to do. Any great teacher wants to inspire, and I want to be like them and do that.”
Annamarie Perez said she is proud of her daughter, who she taught in sophomore year of high school, and supports her career choice.
“Katelyn will help future generations to get ahead and succeed in college,” she said. “Education is the best tool to change the world because it opens doors and provides access to opportunities.”
Perez completed the Antelope Valley College Honors Program while attending high school. She excelled in advanced placement and honors classes, earned the California State Seal of Biliteracy, received the National Honor Society Medal and graduated as a member of the California Scholarship Federation.
At SOAR, she was vice president of the Christian club, and was treasurer for the National Honors Society, the California Scholarship Federation, and for the school’s journalism program. She published articles in the school’s monthly newspaper and was lead anchor on the school’s news broadcasts, both called the SOARce. Perez participated in student government, mentored new students, was a member of the Hispanic and LatinX Heritage Club, the Key Club, a tutor, and active in her church.
NASA Armstrong Employee Exchange Council scholarships are named for five former Armstrong employees, with honorees selected on a rotating basis. Russell, who is named on the current scholarship, was the original crew chief for Chuck Yeager on the X-1 program that resulted in achieving speeds above Mach 1. Russell later flew as one of the panel operators when the X-15 rocket plane launched from the NASA B-52 and reached the edge of space.
In addition to Russell, the other four are Thomas Finch, a center engineer who specialized in stability and control; Joseph Vensel, a former director of Flight Operations; Harold Walker, a former chief of the Aerodynamics Branch; and Joseph Walker, a chief test pilot. Scholarship funds are raised from council activities.
