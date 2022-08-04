PALMDALE — Rocio Rivera, a 2022 SOAR High School graduate, received a $15,000 Jenny Parks Memorial Scholarship.
SOAR High School is an early college program on the Antelope Valley College campus. The school’s program is based on AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) principles. Rivera served as the student trustee on the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees, her senior year.
“I was really happy and grateful for the scholarship and also really excited,” Rivera said. “I’m so glad to be connected with this amazing organization now.”
Rivera earned her associate degree along with her high school diploma. She will study political science at the University of California, Irvine.
”The scholarship will help me cover my first year of college,” Rivera said.
The scholarship is named after Jenny Parks, a teacher with Westside Union School District who was killed on Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas during a mass shooting at a country music festival in which 58 people died. Also killed was Melissa Ramirez, a 26-year-old Littlerock woman.
The scholarship goes to a graduating high school senior who is a shining example of optimism — a benignant catalyst who wants to make the world a better place and has started doing so on a local level, according to a description.
In her essay, Rivera talked about volunteering with the Desert Dumping Task Force cleaning up illegally dumped trash. She also talked about GirlsSoar High, a Girls Build team dedicated to serving the community that partnered with the Desert Dumping Task Force.
Rivera also volunteered, for two years, at her alma mater, Palmdale Learning Plaza in the kindergarten and first-grade class.
“I talked about that experience and how that kind of reminded me of my goal,” she said. “When I enter political science, it will be how to build a better future for the next generation.”
Rivera became interested in pursuing political science as a major by taking classes at AV College and realizing how much she enjoyed them.
“They gave me an awareness about global issues as well as the tools I need to start addressing those issues,” she said.
