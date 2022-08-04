Scholarship recipient

Rocio Rivera is presented with the $15,000 Jenny Parks Memorial Scholarship. The 2022 SOAR High School gruadate plans to study political science at the University of California, Irvine.

 Photo courtesy of Rocio Rivera

PALMDALE — Rocio Rivera, a 2022 SOAR High School graduate, received a $15,000 Jenny Parks Memorial Scholarship.

SOAR High School is an early college program on the Antelope Valley College campus. The school’s program is based on AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) principles. Rivera served as the student trustee on the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees, her senior year.

