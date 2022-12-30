CYPRESS, Calif. — Snowbirds are pretty common around Southern California, during winter — except when they’re actually a bird.
That’s why crowds of bird watchers have been showing up in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the North Pole, Canada and northern US states. It’s current home is a rooftop in the city of Cypress.
