In this photo provided by the California Department of Water Resources, forecasting chief Sean de Guzman (second from right) and engineers work the measurement phase of the first media snow survey of the season, Tuesday, at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Calif.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — The snowpack covering California’s mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials announced, Tuesday, raising hopes that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief, in the spring, when the snow melts and begins to refill parched reservoirs.

Roughly a third of California’s water, each year, comes from melted snow in the Sierra Nevada, a mountain range that covers the eastern part of the state. The state has built a complex system of canals and dams to capture that water and store it in huge reservoirs so it can be used the rest of the year when it doesn’t rain or snow.

Jimzan 2.0

You could be drowning in your front yard....and they will still say you "died of dehydration" ;)

