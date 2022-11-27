SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Parks After Dark programs will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to transform 34 LA County parks, including Jackie Robinson Park and Stephen Sorensen Park, into winter wonderlands during December.
A “mega snow” with up to 80 tons of snow is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m., Dec. 17, at Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P, Lake Los Angeles. The snow day at Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 East Ave. R, Sun Village, is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., also on Dec. 17.
The holiday magic will include sled runs, photo opportunities, snack stations, holiday treats and a craft village where children can decorate their own holiday stocking. Families should plan to arrive early at their local park for a toy giveaway for ages 0-17, while supplies last, according to a release from the county.
New this year to the Winter Wonderland experience is a Teen Zone where young adults can enjoy their own space to hang out with their friends, create and design art, listen to music, silkscreen holiday shirts and make their own personalized Santa hat.
The LA County Parks Winter Wonderland is possible thanks to the generosity of Los Angeles Department of Social Services, Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, and the LA County Probation Department.
“Parks After Dark brings family, friends, neighbors and community together in their local park,” County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation Director Norma Edith García-González said. “The Winter Wonderland experience will provide youth and families a memorable snow day experience and much more to celebrate the joy of the holiday season. I am grateful to DPR Staff for all their work to bring 40 to 80 tons of snow to 34 parks this holiday season.”
