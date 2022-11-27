Jackie Robinson Park

Jackie Robinson Park in Sun Village is one of two Los Angeles County parks in the Antelope Valley that will host snow days, next month. Stephen Sorensen Park in Lake Los Angeles also will have a snow day event.

 Valley Press files

SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Parks After Dark programs will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to transform 34 LA County parks, including Jackie Robinson Park and Stephen Sorensen Park, into winter wonderlands during December.

A “mega snow” with up to 80 tons of snow is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m., Dec. 17, at Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P, Lake Los Angeles. The snow day at Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 East Ave. R, Sun Village, is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., also on Dec. 17.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.