FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A respected snake researcher who had been making significant discoveries about the species since childhood has died after being bitten by a timber rattler.
William H. “Marty” Martin died, Aug. 3, after being bitten the day before by a captive snake on the property at his home in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., according to his wife, Renee Martin.
Martin, who was 80 years old, continued to make arduous mountain hikes to document and count snake populations in remote sites, said Joe Villari, who manages the Bull Run Mountains Preserve in northern Virginia and would accompany Martin on his outings there.
“He was in his 80s, and he was hard to keep up with,” said Villari, who made it a point to join Martin on his semiannual treks to remote mountain dens where the snakes would live.
John Sealy, a rattlesnake researcher from Stokesdale, NC, who knew Martin for more than 30 years, said Martin was perhaps the foremost authority on timber rattlers, a species he studied since childhood.
As a boy, Martin found a population of timber rattlers in the Bull Run Mountains that was previously unknown, and convinced a herpetologist to come out and verify the find.
Sealy said Martin was known throughout the community of snake experts for his field work and research, and his ability to find and document a species that makes itself hard to find.
“They’re extremely secretive animals,” he said.
Deaths from snakebites are extremely rare; the Centers for Disease Control estimates they account for about five fatalities annually in the US.
Martin had been bitten before in his career, but recovered.
