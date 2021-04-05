SAN DIEGO — Two smugglers were sentenced to federal prison on Friday for leading three sisters from Mexico into California, where they froze to death in a mountain snowstorm.
Cecilio Rios-Quiñones, 38, and his brother, 23-year-old Ricardo Rios-Quiñones, received five-and-a-half years each in US District Court in San Diego.
They pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy and other charges.
Prosecutors said the men, who are from Chihuahua, led the women across the border on Feb. 10, 2020, and were in a rugged area near Mount Laguna, about a dozen miles north of the border, when a snowstorm struck. The woman, from Oaxaca, died from hypothermia.
The women, who came from poor rural areas and were seeking better lives, lacked proper clothing or supplies for a journey of several days through rain and snow, authorities said.
Defense attorneys argued that the brothers were only paid to be guides and hadn’t expected such severe weather.
