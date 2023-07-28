Human Smuggling

This is the scene where Merced County Sheriff’s Office deputies located multiple people processing several hundreds of pounds of finished marijuana product Wednesday in Merced.

 Associated Press

MERCED, Calif. — Dozens of people who apparently were smuggled into the United States were found working and living in “horrible” conditions at an illegal marijuana plant in California’s Central Valley, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at a site on unincorporated land near the city of Merced and discovered the operation. Images posted online by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office showed trays, bags and boxes stuffed with what looked to be marijuana in a run-down interior space.

