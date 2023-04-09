California City fire

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in California City’s Central Park Thursday night. The fire, in cattails and reeds on the lakeshore, was started by barbecue coals.

 Photo courtesy of California City Fire Department

CALIFORNIA CITY — A fire broke out Thursday night in Central Park but was quickly extinguished and caused no real damage, officials said.

It was reported shortly before 8 p.m. in cattails and reeds along the shore of the lake at the heart of Central Park, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Theresa Oaks said.

