CALIFORNIA CITY — A fire broke out Thursday night in Central Park but was quickly extinguished and caused no real damage, officials said.
It was reported shortly before 8 p.m. in cattails and reeds along the shore of the lake at the heart of Central Park, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Theresa Oaks said.
The fire was caused by coals dumped there by park-goers who had been barbecuing and thought the coals were completely doused. However, they smoldered for a while then caught fire, spreading quickly in the cattails, she said.
California City Fire Department personnel was called and were able to extinguish the fire within minutes, Fire Department officials reported.
No injuries were reported.
“Cal City Fire did an amazing job,” Oaks said.
The fire was near a wooden walkway, next to an out-of-use arched bridge that has been out of commission and blocked off for several years, she said. The wooden walkway, however, was not damaged.
No structures in the park were damaged.
