LANCASTER — The City Council will conduct a public hearing, today, on a proposed ordinance to prohibit smoking and the use of tobacco products in enclosed areas within the city, including places of employment and public places, and unenclosed areas within the city, including recreational areas, service areas and places of employment.
The proposed ban includes public places when being used for an event, such as a farmer’s market, parade, craft fair, festival or any other event open to the public, provided that smoking is permitted on streets and sidewalks used only as pedestrian or vehicular thoroughfares, unless otherwise prohibited.
The goal, according to the proposed ordinance, “is to provide for the public health, safety, and welfare by discouraging the inherently dangerous activity of tobacco use around non-consenting individuals, protecting children from exposure to smoking where they live and play and protecting the public from non-consensual exposure to secondhand smoke in and around their homes.”
The proposed ordinance would repeal and replace Chapter 8.32 of the city’s municipal code. If the ordinance is adopted, the city would spend approximately $7,000 to cover costs associated with replacing park ordinance signs. The city’s current signage does not include language to prohibit smoking and tobacco use.
The ordinance, if adopted, will require the fabrication and installation of 65 new rules and regulations signs at parks and city-maintained facilities, according to a staff report.
The new signage will be throughout parks, including parking lot entrances, pedestrian access points, and adjacent to playgrounds and buildings. Portable A-frame signage will be purchased for use at city events, the report said.
Furthermore, funds will be utilized for signage at service areas maintained by the city, such as the Antelope Valley Transit Authority transfer station at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park and Metrolink station.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m., today, in Council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
