PALMDALE — The Planning Commission has approved a Conditional Use Permit for a proposed smoke shop on Palmdale Boulevard.

Milo’s Smoke Shop would be in an existing shopping center at 26th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, a site that allows such commercial use under the city’s zoning laws, with a Conditional Use Permit, according to the staff report presented, at the July 21 meeting.

