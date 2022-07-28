PALMDALE — The Planning Commission has approved a Conditional Use Permit for a proposed smoke shop on Palmdale Boulevard.
Milo’s Smoke Shop would be in an existing shopping center at 26th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, a site that allows such commercial use under the city’s zoning laws, with a Conditional Use Permit, according to the staff report presented, at the July 21 meeting.
There are three other outlets selling tobacco in the vicinity, on the corner of 25th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, Assistant Planner Sarah Stachnik said, in response to a question from Commissioner Marcos Alvarez.
Only one member of the public spoke about the permit, Xavier Flores of the Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens, who opposed the permit.
Flores said the high number of tobacco and alcohol outlets in the 93550 ZIP code is an environmental social justice issue. That central part of Palmdale has the highest crime rates and lowest health rates “probably in the county,” he said.
“We’ve been trying to get the city to be sensitive and responsive to the needs of our children,” Flores said.
There is evidence that there is a correlation between the concentration of tobacco and alcohol outlets and high crime rates. As such, the commission has justification to deny the smoke shop permit, he said.
The store owner, Bouthina Nadour, was represented before the commission by her children, Nancy and Matt.
Nancy Nadour said she is well-informed of the health concerns of tobacco, but “correlation does not mean causation. Therefore we can’t say that the existence of a tobacco shop will lead to all these things.”
The store will have strict policies for verifying customers’ age — enforcing a minimum age of 21 years — and all employees will be trained in tobacco sales.
Commissioner Dean Henderson questioned the shop’s plan to sell smoking paraphernalia and whether it is intended for tobacco use only.
Matt Nadour said the pipes and such are intended for tobacco use only, but the store does not have any control how they are ultimately used once purchased.
“What our customers intend to use it for is none of our business,” he said.
The Commission voted 3-2 to approve the permit, with Alvarez and Commissioner Getro Elize dissenting.
