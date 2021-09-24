LOS ANGELES — Smoke from central California wildfires is expected to affect areas of Los Angeles County, the South Coast Air Quality Management District advised, Thursday.
The heaviest smoke will be present in the upper atmosphere and will result in “good” to “moderate” air quality index levels throughout the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the southern two-thirds of Los Angeles County, according to the South Coast AQMD.
AQI levels are expected to be elevated — possibly reaching “unhealthy for sensitive group” levels — in the San Gabriel, San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains.
An advisory is in effect through this afternoon.
