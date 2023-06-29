Canada Wildfires Air Quality Great Lakes

A freighter passes through the Detroit River on Wednesday as smoke fills the sky reducing visibility to Windsor, Ontario, as seen from Detroit. The Detroit area has some of the worst air quality in the United States as smoke from Canada’s wildfires spreads southward.

 Associated Press

DETROIT — Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires shrouded broad swaths of the US from Minnesota to New York and Kentucky on Wednesday, prompting warnings to stay inside and exacerbating health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution.

The impacts are particularly hard on poor and minority communities that are more likely to live near polluting plants and have higher rates of asthma. Detroit, a mostly Black city with a poverty rate of about 30%, had some of the worst air quality in the US on Wednesday, prompting the Environmental Protection Agency to warn that “everyone should stay indoors.”

