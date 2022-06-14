PALMDALE — Assemblyman Thurston “Smitty” Smith, R-Apple Valley, pulled ahead of Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, in the June 7 primary election for the 34th Assembly District seat, which covers Kern, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, according to the latest results posted by the Secretary of State’s office.
Smith, who represents the 33rd District, had 17,270 votes, or 32.2% as of Monday; Lackey, a Palmdale Republican who represents the 36th District currently, had 15,292 votes, or 28.5%. Democrat Rita Ramirez Dean had 14,611 votes, or 27.2% for third place.
The top two vote-getters will face off in November.
Democrat Raj Kahlon was in fourth place with 2,800 votes, or 5.2%; followed by Republican Paul Fournier with 2,212 votes, or 4.1%; and no-party candidate Roger LaPlante with 1,509 votes, or 2.8%.
Republican Paul Andre Marsh and Palmdale City Councilman Juan Carrillo will face off in November for the 39th Assembly District seat, which covers Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.
As of Monday afternoon, Marsh held his lead over Carrillo, a Democrat, by 2,401 votes. Marsh had 10,032 votes, or 39.2%, followed by Carrillo with 7,631 votes, or 29.8%; Democrat Andrea Rosenthal was third with 5,225 votes, or 20.4%. Lancaster attorney Steve Fox, also a Democrat, was in last place with 2,722 votes, or 10.6%. The top two vote-getters will face off, in November.
In the Valley’s two House contests, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita and Democrat Christy Smith, a former state assemblywoman, will face each other for a third time in November. They led a field of six candidates for the 27th Congressional District seat. Garcia beat Smith twice previously, in 2020, for the 25th Congressional District seat.
As of Monday afternoon, Garcia had 38,987 votes, or 48.3%; followed by Smith with 29,622 votes, or 36.7%, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
The next-closest candidate was Democrat Quaye Quartey with 5.033 votes, or 6.2%. In fourth place was Democrat Ruth Luevanos, with 4,220 votes, or 5.2%; followed by Republican Dave Rudnick, with 1,897 votes or 2.3%; and Republican Mark Pierce with 1,025 votes, or 1.3%.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will face Democrat Marisa Wood, this November, for the 20th Congressional District seat, which includes Tehachapi and other parts of Kern County. McCarthy had 45,191 votes, or 58.7% as of Monday afternoon. Wood had 19,339 votes, or 25.1%; followed by Democrat Ben Dewell, with 5,609 votes, or 7.3%; Republican James Davis with 3,737 votes, or 4.9%; and Republican James Macauley with 3,115 votes, or 4.0%.
Measure H, the Antelope Valley Healthcare District’s $400 million bond measure, with funds intended to build a new hospital to replace the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s aging facility, failed to get the necessary two-thirds voter approval to pass.
As of Monday afternoon, Measure H had 17,087 yes votes, or 56.94%; and 12,924 no votes, or 43.06%, according to unofficial semifinal results posted on the registrar’s website.
There are still many conditional voter registration ballots, provisional ballots and vote-by-mail ballots to be processed in the official election canvass.
As of Friday, the estimated number of outstanding ballots to be processed is 506,050, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
