LEXINGTON, Ky. — Longtime Kentucky journalist and political TV host Al Smith has died. He was 94.
Smith was the host of KET’s “Comment on Kentucky” when the show began in 1974 and was host until 2007. He died Friday at his Florida home, The Courier Journal reported.
Current “Comment” host Bill Bryant announced Smith’s passing on the show Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.