Democratic challenger Christy Smith looks to be holding a tight lead over incumbent Representative Mike Garcia, R-Palmdale, to win the congressional 25th district.
As of press time, Smith was ahead with 131,218 votes to Garcia’s 128,462.
The two candidates have squared off multiple times this past year to fill the vacated seat by former Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned from Congress last November due to a scandal involving her relationship with a campaign staffer.
During the presidential primary election, Garcia and Smith were the top two in votes, with Smith in the top spot, for the special election to fill Hill’s seat. Garcia surpassed former Rep. Steve Knight to face off with Christy Smith in a runoff, which he won in May.
23rd Congressional District
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, is on track to win his eighth term in office as Representative for California’s 23rd congressional district. He is holding a significant lead with 94,025 votes to 68,949 votes over Air Force veteran Kim Mangone as of press time.
McCarthy has held his seat for over a decade since 2006.
California 21st State Senate District
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, leads worker’s rights attorney Kipp Muller, in a tightly contest race for California’s 21st Senate District.
He is holding a narrow lead of 136,296 votes to Muller’s 135,743 votes at press time.
Wilk is seeking to be re-elected to the California State Senate to continue representing District 21.
Wilk took office in 2016 as state senator. Prior to that, he was a member of the California state Assembly for the 38th district from 2012 to 2016.
California 36th State Assembly District
Incumbent Tom Lackey looks as though he will retain his seat for State Assembly and defeat opponent Steve Fox for a fourth time.
Lackey was leading with 71,980 votes to Fox’s 59,177.
Lackey has represented the 36th District since 2014 when he defeated Steve Fox, who was the incumbent at that time.
Election results will change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots (including conditional voter registration provisional ballots) and other ballots are tallied.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office said that it will continue counting ballots through to Friday, as well as every Tuesday and Friday until Nov. 20 if necessary.
