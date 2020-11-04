Democratic challenger Christy Smith was holding a solid lead over incumbent Representative Mike Garcia, R-Palmdale. At press time Smith was leading with 86,279 votes to Garcia’s 57,266.
The two candidates have squared off multiple times this past year to fill the vacated seat by former Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned from Congress last November due to a scandal involving her relationship with a campaign staffer.
During the presidential primary election, Garcia and Smith were the top two in votes, with Smith in the top spot, for the special election to fill Hill’s seat. Garcia surpassed former Rep. Steve Knight to face off with Christy Smith in a runoff, which he won in May.
23rd Congressional District
Air Force veteran Kim Mangone was holding an early lead over House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield. McCarthy is seeking his eighth term in office as representative for California’s 23rd congressional district.
At time of press Mangone was leading with 9,981 votes to 7,544 for McCarthy.
He has held onto his seat since 2006.
California 21st State Senate District
Worker’s rights attorney Kipp Muller was ahead of State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, with 81,401 votes to Wilk’s 55,886 votes by press time.
Wilk is seeking to be re-elected to the California State Senate to continue representing District 21.
Wilk took office in 2016 as state senator. Prior to that, he was a member of the California state Assembly from the 38th district from 2012-2016
California 36th State Assembly District
Incumbent Tom Lackey looks to retain his seat for State Assembly and defeat opponent Steve Fox for a fourth time.
Lackey was leading with 57,041 votes to Fox’s 49,556.
Lackey has represented the 36th District since 2014 when he defeated Steve Fox, who was the incumbent at that time.
Because the county mailed ballots to every registered voter and offered early voting, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said a record number of ballots will be part of the initial counts reported.
