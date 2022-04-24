SAN LUIS OBISPO — A judge, on Wednesday, moved the Kristin Smart murder trial nearly 150 miles after ruling last month that her accused killer couldn’t get a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County.
Superior Court Judge Craig Ban Rooyen announced that Paul Flores will be tried in Monterey County on California’s central coast.
Van Rooyen said the Judicial Council of California helped him identify two counties as potential locations where Flores could receive a fair trial but he didn’t mention the other site, KEYT-TV reported.
