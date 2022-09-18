Plane Crash Beach

A plane lies on the jetty at the beach at Marina Park after a crash, Friday, in Ventura. The three occupants escaped unharmed, authorities said.

 Associated Press

VENTURA — A single-engine plane crashed onto a Ventura beach’s jetty, Friday, and its three occupants escaped unharmed, authorities said.

The plane hit the jetty around 4:45 p.m., Friday, at Marina Park, according to the Ventura Police Department.

