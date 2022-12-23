SANTA MONICA — A small plane crash-landed and flipped upside down near the surf line, on Thursday, and two people were removed from the aircraft, authorities said.
The single-engine Cessna had taken off from nearby Santa Monica Airport when it made an emergency landing and flipped over, shortly after 3 p.m., south of the Santa Monica Pier, authorities said.
