LOS ANGELES — A small earthquake struck, Wednesday, near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries.
The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3, occurred at 11:45 a.m., roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles, according to the US Geological Survey.
