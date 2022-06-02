SAN FRANCISCO — The slavery reparations movement hit a watershed moment, Wednesday, with the release of an exhaustive report detailing California’s role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans, a major step toward educating the public and setting the stage for an official government apology and case for financial restitution.
The 500-page document lays out the harm suffered by descendants of enslaved people, even today, long after slavery was abolished in the 19th century, through discriminatory laws and actions in all facets of life, from housing and education to employment and the legal system.
Longtime reparations advocate Justin Hansford, who is a law professor at Howard University and director of the Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center in Washington called the moment exciting and monumental.
“To have an official detail of these histories coming from the state is important,” he said. “I know a lot of people say we don’t need to keep doing studies, but the reality is until it comes from some source that people think is objective, then it is going to be harder to convince everybody of some of the inequalities described.”
The report comes at a time when school boards and states across the US are banning books or restricting what can be taught in classrooms, with parents and lawmakers largely opposed to topics of sexuality, gender identity or race. State lawmakers have tried to bar schools from teaching the “1619 Project,” a New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning report that reframes American history with enslaved people at its heart.
California is headed in the opposite direction, said Adam Laats, a historian at Binghamton University who called the document remarkable in its unflinching account, including detailing how police officers and district attorneys in the Los Angeles of a century ago were members of or had ties to the Ku Klux Klan.
“Who children should learn are the main actors in the story of us as a nation has always been a real lightning rod,” he said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation creating the two-year task force, in 2020, making California the only state to move ahead with a study and plan. Cities and universities have taken up the cause, with the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill., becoming the first city to make reparations available to Black residents, last year.
On Wednesday, Newsom issued a statement praising California for leading the country on a long overdue discussion of racial justice and equity. The state’s Attorney General Rob Bonta, whose office is assisting the task force, said, “California was not a passive actor in perpetuating these harms.”
A similar effort is underway to delve into what Newsom has called California’s dark history of violence, mistreatment and neglect of Native Americans. The report by the Truth and Healing Council, due, in 2025, could include recommendations for reparations. Many tribes across the country have sought to acquire their ancestral land and co-manage public land.
The African American reparations task force, which began meeting, in June 2021, will release a comprehensive reparations plan, next year. The committee voted, in March, to limit reparations to the descendants of African Americans living in the US in the 19th century, overruling advocates who wanted to expand compensation to all Black people in the US.
No one alive today owned slaves...It is not fair to charge people today for something that happened in the past. This is called "Buying Votes" the Democrats have to buy votes because they are failures...just look at how Biden is destroying the country. And shame on the people accepting any reparations...that's called being a parasite.
