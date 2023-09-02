Police Shooting Pregnant Woman Killed

This still image from bodycam video released Friday by the Blendon Township Police shows an officer pointing his gun at Ta’Kiya Young moments before shooting her through the windshield in Blendon Township, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, on Aug. 24.

 Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio authorities on Friday released bodycam video showing a police officer fatally shooting Ta’Kiya Young in her car in what her family denounced as a “gross misuse of power and authority” against the pregnant Black mother.

Sean Walton, an attorney representing Young’s family, said the video clearly shows that the Aug. 24 shooting of the 21-year-old woman was unjustified and he called for the officer to be fired and charged immediately. Walton also criticized police for not releasing the video footage for more than a week after the shooting.

