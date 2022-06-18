EL MONTE — The mother of one of two El Monte police officers who were fatally shot in a gun battle that also left the suspect dead lashed out at District Attorney George Gascón, Friday, saying his “insane ideas” allowed the gunman to remain out of jail and free to murder her son.
“I blame the death of my son and his partner on Gascón,” Olga Garcia, the mother of El Monte Police Officer Joseph Anthony Santana, 31, said through tears at a news conference outside police headquarters. “Gascón will never know how I feel. Gascón will never know how he destroyed our families. He won’t know how his (Santana’s) children feel. Crime is so high in California because criminals don’t stay in jail long enough. We need to make criminals responsible for their actions. We need law and order.”
Santana and his partner, Cpl. Michael Domingo Paredes, 42, were killed, around 5:10 p.m., Tuesday, during a gunfight after responding to a report of a stabbing.
Authorities say the officers confronted the suspect in a room at the motel, leading to gunfire. The suspect ran outside into a parking lot, where another shooting occurred. The officers were taken to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, where both died.
According to the coroner’s office, both officers were shot in the head.
The suspect, Justin William Flores, 35, died at the scene of the shooting.
While the investigation into the shooting is continuing, critics of Gascón have loudly lashed out at the district attorney in the ensuing days, noting that Flores — a felon with a history of arrests — was given a plea deal, last year, that allowed him to avoid prison time for being in possession of a firearm. As a result of the plea, charges of methamphetamine possession and being a felon in possession of ammunition were dropped, and Flores was placed on two years probation, and 20 days in jail.
Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami, a leader of the drive to recall District Attorney George Gascón, blasted the plea deal, saying it was an example of Gascón’s policies against alleging prior strike convictions in criminal cases allowing a defendant to avoid prison time and remain on the streets.
“When George Gascón implemented his blanket policies, he didn’t care about prior violent criminal history, the law, evidence, facts or public safety,” Hatami wrote on his Twitter page. “He excluded all strike priors on past & future cases no matter what. His excuses now are just not true.”
The District Attorney’s Office issued a statement, Wednesday night, saying, “The sentence (Flores) received in the firearm case was consistent with case resolutions for this type of offense given his criminal history and the nature of the offense. At the time the court sentenced him, Mr. Flores did not have a documented history of violence.”
The office noted that Flores’ prior burglary conviction was for burglarizing his grandparents’ house.
But outside El Monte police headquarters, Friday, Garcia was joined by relatives of other law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty, along with supporters of an effort to recall Gascón, directly blaming the district attorney for the deaths of Santana and Paredes.
“These two officers’ deaths cannot be in vain,” James Wheeler of the Association of Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs said. “Michael and Joseph should be here today with their families. Instead, their families will be attending their funeral. Our heart breaks every time a peace officers is killed in the line of duty. We have a saying — ‘Many gave some. Some gave all.’ ”
Wheeler said the ALADS Board of directors voted, Friday, to contribute another $100,000 to the Gascón recall effort.
Garcia said her son “was murdered by a criminal that should have been in jail.”
“Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón gives criminal more rights than police officers,” she said through tears. “He has insane ideas about giving criminals a slap (on) the hand. ... We need death row and three-strikes law to come back. We need to enforce our laws so more police officers don’t die.”
