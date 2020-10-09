ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District trustees agreed to reopen the district’s campuses for in-person instruction pending Kern County’s COVID-19 status.
Kern County’s lower COVID-19 rates means Southern Kern could be eligible to reopen schools to students on Oct. 27 if the county’s infection rates continue to drop, Superintendent Barbara Gaines said during Wednesday’s Board meeting.
“Does that mean we could return to a traditional model of school?” Gaines said. “I’m an advocate for students. There’s nothing I would like to do more than open the doors of all six schools. But I cannot in good faith do the social distancing that has not been eliminated.”
Southern Kern would not be able to return to a traditional five days of school.
Gaines said the district’s custodial staff like the idea of having the same group of students on campus for in-person learning on Mondays and Tuesdays with distance learning on Wednesday, followed by a different group of students on Thursday and Friday.
“They have Wednesday to go in and thoroughly clean and disinfect again before we bring in the next cohort of kids,” Gaines said. “This is going to be highly effective especially at the elementary schools.”
The Board adopted an ABABD model in July with two days alternating at school with distance learning on Friday. The district could not use that model because Kern County went on the state’s monitoring list.
Board President Yolanda Sanchez liked the idea of trying to start on Oct. 27, if the county is eligible.
“If we don’t make a decision or a goal, then we’re not anywhere,” Sanchez said. “We’re not doing anything. I mean, we are preparing. … But I would like to set a goal, set a date. And who knows, three, four weeks it could change.”
Trustee Mario Gutierrez suggested the Board reevaluate the district’s status at the Oct. 21 Board meeting.
Board Vice President Larry Tanksley said he preferred to wait until January for a return to in-person learning. Tanksley also suggested the district do a test run of a typical school day before students are brought back.
“I want to stress the system,” Tanksley said.
The Board voted 3-1, with Tanksley dissenting. Trustee Jim Bender was absent.
Most parents urged the Board to reopen schools five days a week. Parents cited reasons such as socialization and struggles with distance learning. Others asked for options for parents who wish to keep their children home out of safety concerns.
Sanchez and Vice President Larry Tanksley read public comments submitted to the Board.
“I need my son to go back to actual school because I feel like he is not learning how he should be,” the parent wrote. “Since I live in a really bad area for the Internet and I have tried everything to keep up with his work, it’s being so hard for me to teach him the right way since English is not my first language. I really hope you take the right decision to take them back to campus.”
However, at least one parent who has three children in the district asked the Board to hold off on reopening schools for now.
“We prefer not to have our children put at risk or ourselves as adults “We hope that the return to school is postponed until the vaccine is available.”
One Southern Kern teacher asked for more hygienic supplies such as tissues, hand sanitizer and masks for children.
“I just want the parents to know that we feel their pain,” Rosamond Teachers Association President Jim Quellman said. “We understand it and we don’t disagree with what they are expressing and what they’re going through.”
Quellman said everyone would like to have students in school. However, he added one caveat.
“A majority of the teachers feel the health and safety of the students and staff will be jeopardized with in-person instruction,” Quellman said.
Quellman added he can fit 12 students in his room with social distancing guidelines.
“The concerns that the members, that the teachers have been bringing to me is what is the district’s ability to meet safety measures for staff and students,” Quellman said.
Quellman added teachers want to know how the district will maintain safety protocols.
“It’s not that we’re saying no; it’s that we’re saying how are these things going to be addressed,” Quellman said.
Quellman added his personal preference was to wait until the second semester and to ensure that everything was in place.
“The teachers don’t have Plexiglas; the only Plexiglas that’s been installed is just in the office,” said a concerned district employee who contacted the Antelope Valley Press on Thursday. “I mean, how are we ready?”
