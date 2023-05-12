Dewine Moore

MOORE

ROSAMOND – The Southern Kern Unified School District Board of Education censured member Dewine Moore for chronic absenteeism.

The board voted 4-0-1 at the May 3 meeting, with Moore abstaining, to approve a resolution of censure directing him to regularly and consistently participate in future meetings of the board and its committees.

