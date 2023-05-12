ROSAMOND – The Southern Kern Unified School District Board of Education censured member Dewine Moore for chronic absenteeism.
The board voted 4-0-1 at the May 3 meeting, with Moore abstaining, to approve a resolution of censure directing him to regularly and consistently participate in future meetings of the board and its committees.
Moore was elected to the board in November 2020. He graduated from Rosamond Early College Campus in June 2020. He took the oath of office in December 2020. (The resolution incorrectly said that Moore was sworn in to office in November 2020.) His term expires in December 2024.
According to the resolution, Moore was absent for 23% of the school board and committee meetings in 2021 and 56.4% in 2022. Through March 21, he has been absent for 88% of the meetings.
“Trustee Moore is not performing the services which the governing board expects of each individual board member due to chronic absenteeism,” board President Robert Vincelette said as he read the resolution. “As a result, trustee Moore is hampering the ability of the governing board to adequately perform its functions.”
Vincelette and Superintendent Barbara Gaines “have made good-faith attempts to resolve Trustee Moore’s chronic absenteeism,” Vincelette read. “Trustee Moore has been unresponsive to such attempts.”
Moore explained that his absences last year were due to his being hospitalized for seven weeks as he attempted to recover from an undisclosed ailment.
“I told you guys about that,” he said.
He added he explained to the board in February and March that his employer agreed to move him to a day shift starting at the end of May or early June so that he could attend meetings.
“You told me that this would not arise any further if I showed up, and here I am,” he said.
Moore added he does not understand why it is still a problem. He attributed it to a personal vendetta Vincelette has against him for an unexplained issue between Moore’s mother and Vincelette’s son in the 1990s.
“I think it’s a personal vendetta that you have against me because of my mother and your son from back in the ’90s,” he said.
Moore reiterated that he explained the situation.
“I told you what I was going to do, how I was going to go about this and I have and I’ve kept my word; that I would be back on day shift,” he said.
Moore added he cannot attend expulsion meetings four days a week from 5 to 8 p.m.
