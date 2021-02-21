ROSAMOND — A handful of schools in the Southern Kern Unified School District were recently accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.
Barbara Gaines, superintendent for SKUSD, announced during a Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council meeting on Thursday that Rosamond High School was accredited for the next six years.
Additionally, Abraham Lincoln Independent Study and Rare Earth High School were accredited by WASC until 2025.
Gaines also said SKUSD was one of two school Districts in the county that fulfilled Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four mandates: continue to pay all employees, feed all the students, provide supervision for at-risk parents and ensure students have the capabilities for distance learning. The other was Delano Union School District.
“My child nutrition department did not miss a beat,” she said. “We fed breakfast, lunch and dinner for the kids and I’m very, very proud of that team of men and women who work in child nutrition.”
The District also spent $2.7 million so that every student transitional kindergarten through 12th grade could have a device for schooling. Gaines added that every teacher in the district got a new computer and Promethean boards were installed in every classroom.
“We spent $2.7 million, which was one-time funding that we received to mitigate learning loss,” she said.
Gaines said the District is debt-free after paying back $3.5 million to the county.
“The one thing I never want to do as the superintendent is to put the District back in any kind of debt,” she said. “So I’m very, very excited about that.”
