ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District has returned to an all-distance learning model and will remain until March 19.
“At that time we will reassess the situation,” Superintendent Barbara Gaines said Thursday.
The Board agreed at its Dec. 9 meeting to move back to a distance learning model.
The District welcomed a limited number of special needs students back to school on Nov. 2 in a blended learning model after Kern County remained in the red tier on the state’s COVID-19 Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening plan for four consecutive weeks.
Southern Kern prepared for the return of students with distance spacing on the sidewalks and in cafeterias with various signs. It installed 40 outdoor sanitation stations constructed by a career technical education teacher that secures the hand sanitizer.
Kern County dropped back to the more restrictive purple tier about two weeks later. However, because the district had already welcomed students back, it did not have to close its campuses a second time.
Kern County reported 56,687 total resident COVID-19 cases including 886 new cases as of Friday. There have been 479 deaths including three new deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Friday, according to Kern County Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.