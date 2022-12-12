ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District certificated and classified employees as well as administrative management and confidential staff will get an ongoing 8% salary increase and a one-time 3% salary bonus.
The 8% salary increase is retroactive to July 1.
Southern Kern’s Board of Education approved the salary increases at Wednesday’s meeting.
Superintendent Barbara Gaines did not receive the 8% salary increase. The Board did award Gaines the 3% one-time salary bonus. “It was very, very nice,” Gaines said, Thursday. “I was surprised.”
The cost of the ongoing 8% salary increase is just under $2.4 million. The cost of the 3% one-time bonus is about $790,000.
Southern Kern has seen positive changes since Gaines started with the District. The District was about $5.2 million in debt when Gaines was appointed, in April 2019.
“Being in that financial crisis that we were in and to be able to afford an eight on/three off, we’re just very happy about that to be able to do that for our employees,” Gaines said.
Rosamond Teachers Association members unanimously approved the tentative agreement.
