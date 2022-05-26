ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District won a $7.1 million five-year California Community Schools Partnership Program implementation grant from the California Department of Education.
“It addresses providing mental help and student support to our unduplicated students,” Southern Kern Superintendent Barbara Gaines said.
Unduplicated students are those who are English learners, foster youth or low income and who may be counted only once under the Local Control Funding Formula. The requirement to apply for the grant is for a district to have higher than 80% unduplicated students, which Southern Kern does.
The grant touches on four pillars of community schools that go beyond offering wraparound services. Those include the mental health and social services for students, community and family engagement and professional development.
“It’s really big on mental and behavioral health, trauma-informed care and social and emotional learning, (and) restorative justice” Gaines said.
The grant addresses all of the needs of the whole child that go beyond education to include behavioral and social and emotional needs. Another pillar addressed extended learning time and opportunities such as summer programs and afterschool programs.
“We haven’t actually been informed as to when we will be receiving these funds,” Gaines said.
The grant will be used for all six Southern Kern Unified schools. Gaines wrote the grant with Chief Business Officer Robert Irving and Sheryl Taylor, director of Special Education.
“The three of us worked really hard and we were able to get it submitted,” Gaines said, adding the grant application was due, April 11.
Southern Kern appears to be the only district from the Antelope Valley to receive a grant.
“I really felt very fortunate that our grant was awarded in the first cohort,” Gaines said.
Antelope Valley Learning Academy and Desert Sands charter schools each received a $200,000 grant.
