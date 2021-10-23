ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District raised its daily substitute teacher rates in line with similar actions by neighboring elementary districts to remain competitive in a tight market.
Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District, Antelope Valley Union High School District, Keppel Union School District, Palmdale School District and Westside Union School District have increased substitute teacher daily rates in recent weeks.
Leane Hargus, assistant superintendent of Human Resources, noted in her comments at the top of the meeting that the proposed increase was important for the District.
“It’s very important for us to continue to keep the subs that we have and then maybe be able to build some of that certificated sub pool as we do have lots of vacancies every day,” Hargus said.
The District’s previous daily rates were $150 per day for substitute teachers and $195 for retired Southern Kern teachers. The proposed new rates were $210 per day for substitute teachers and $220 per day for retired District teachers.
Board Clerk Jim Bender motioned to approve the proposed increase and proposed $230 per day instead. That figure would apply to substitute and retired teachers for the time being.
The Board approved the higher substitute rate on a 3-0 vote, with trustees Sunni Hepburn and Dewine Moore absent.
There is also a $10 additional rate for special education assignments and for longterm substitute assignments for 10 consecutive days and longer. In addition, for every 50 days worked, substitutes will be paid an additional $1,500, not to exceed $4,500 for the year. This will be paid at the end of the conclusion of the school year.
We need to "cut" every teachers pay...until things improve in our educational system. You don't reward failure.
