ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District officials celebrated the future and the past with a ribbon cutting ceremony, on March 31, for six new kindergarten classrooms at Rosamond Elementary School, along with unveiling a monument for the school’s historic bell.
The six classrooms are spread out among three modular buildings set at the east side of the campus, which is on Glendower Street, off Rosamond Boulevard. Officials broke ground for the buildings, last June. The classrooms doubled Rosamond Elementary’s kindergarten capacity. District officials have been working on the expansion for three years.
The bell, made of metal and cast iron, is possibly the original bell from the school, dating back to 1916, Southern Kern Unified Board President Mario Gutierrez said, according to information from the Kern Antelope Historical Society.
Attendees at the ceremony included Rosamond Community Services District Board Vice President Byron Glennan, who is also a former teacher with the District.
“He went to school there in the ’40s, I believe, and he remembers the bell being in the original school,” Gutierrez said.
The bell was saved when the original Rosamond Elementary was demolished.
“Now that we put in the new Rosamond Elementary, we transferred the bell to it,” Gutierrez said, Tuesday.
Superintendent Barbara Gaines said she first learned about the bell about three years ago when she was hired as superintendent and met Gretchen Winfrey, president of the Kern Antelope Historical Society, at a dinner presentation.
Winfrey, a former educator with Southern Kern, was a guest speaker at the dinner. Afterward, Gaines introduced herself and asked her to sign a historical society poster. Winfrey asked Gaines whether she had seen the Rosamond bell. She pledged to look into it.
Winfrey has a variety of historical pictures of the school.
“The bell, we’re sure, was from the Rosamond Elementary that was built in the ’20s,” she said, Tuesday. “But we also think it’s possible that it came from the earlier wooden school from the 19-teens and it has a bell tower.”
Winfrey praised the District’s efforts to restore the bell. It had been taken off of public display to protect it from vandalism.
“It’s beautifully mounted now, it’s on a high pedestal,” she said. “It’s really well done. We take out hats off to the school district for being concerned about the history.”
Gaines asked Rawley Davis, director of Maintenance and Operations for Southern Kern Unified, about the bell. She explained how she learned about it from Winfrey.
“I told him it would be nice to build a monument because we’d like to build some kindergarten classrooms on that campus if we can get the funding,” Gaines said, Tuesday. “He said, ‘Well, if you can get the funding and you can build the monument, let me just tell, ‘Do not worry about the bell, I’ll get the bell for you.’”
She added, by that point, she knew the bell was secured somewhere,
“It is awesome and to see it in that beautiful statue and the six new classrooms, it was like a dream come true,” Gaines said.
The bell monument includes four plaques, including two from 1927 and 1955, which were restored and a plaque with the current Board members’ names.
Representatives from the offices of Congressman Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield; State Sen. Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale; and Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner presented certificates to Gaines and Southern Kern Unified Board President Mario Gutierrez in honor of the occasion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.