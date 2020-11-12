PALMDALE — A 23-year-old skateboarder was killed early Wednesday when he was hit by a vehicle.
It happened just after midnight in the 1500 block of East Columbia Way (Avenue M), according to Lt. J. Rhea of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
The victim, a 23-year-old male, was on a skateboard eastbound on Columbia Way when he was struck by an eastbound 2016 driven by a 22-year-old male.
The skateboarder was declared dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
