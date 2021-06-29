PALMDALE — Completing a half-marathon is an achievement for any runner.
But try it kneeling on a skateboard and propelling yourself with your hands for more than 13 miles, and the achievement becomes something more.
Palmdale resident Jesse Swalley did just that on Saturday, completing the virtual half-marathon to mark the 30th anniversary of the incident that left his left leg and hip paralyzed.
“It came out good,” he said Monday of his trek, despite a few hiccups with rough pavement on the Sierra Highway bike path.
Swalley, now 58, was stabbed in the back in 1991 while intervening in a fight, leaving him with a severed spinal cord. Originally, doctors didn’t think he would walk again.
When he woke up in the hospital and the doctors told him of the extent of his injuries, he said “If I’m never going to walk again, how am I going to ride a skateboard?”
“It took me three years to learn how to walk again,” he said. Today, he walks using a leg brace, but it is slow and painful for him.
Skateboarding, however, allows him the freedom to get around more quickly and to enjoy the activity that was part of his life since he was 12 years old.
He returned to that passion about 10 years ago, when he wanted to join friends in a world-record attempt for the largest skateboard parade. His friend suggested he try it on his knees.
“I did and it worked,” Swalley said.
Swalley first tried gloves to protect his hands while pushing off from the pavement, but they wouldn’t stay on. So, he created what he calls “shoves,” a hybrid glove and the toe of an athletic shoe that protects his hands and provides traction to help push him along.
A former cross-country runner, Swalley skates at least two miles daily for the exercise, but he upped it to four or five miles recently in preparation for the half-marathon event.
“It’s a way to get my cardio,” he said.
Since retuning to skateboarding, Swalley has participated in dozens of run, walk, bike or skate events across the country with his skateboard. With the COVID-19 pandemic, his events have gone virtual, in which he completes the requisite distance on his own.
Saturday’s skate was for the Chuck Norris Challenge 5K/10K/13.1m Virtual Run/Walk. Swalley’s trek was actually a little longer than a half-marathon, with his route measuring just over 14 miles. He traveled from his home near 30th Street East and Avenue R, to 40th Street East, to Palmdale Boulevard, then headed west to Sierra Highway, where he took the bike path into Lancaster to Avenue I. There, he turned around and backtracked to Lancaster Boulevard, where he finished.
The medal he earned from it will join the nearly 30 Swalley has adorning his wall from many of his races.
“It’s fun to help out charities,” he said.
The events have included marathons in support of Parkinson’s disease research, in which he skated as far as 22.4 miles before time was up. Other races have varied in length and have been in support of causes such as spinal cord research, autism awareness, women’s rights, cancer awareness, multiple sclerosis and hit-and-run victims.
“They’re usually runs or bike rides that I join, but I’m the only one who skates on my knees, but there are very few skaters or rollerbladers in these events,” he said.
Swalley has also taken part in skating events, such as the Ability Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center. He may also be found a skate parks and on social media.
“It motivates people when they see me,” he said. “I’m just trying to go as long as I can, as far as I can.”
