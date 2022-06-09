Scorching temperatures are in store for the southwestern US over the next several days, with cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas and Palm Springs expected to top 110 degrees.
Parts of New Mexico and Texas also will see triple-digits.
Heat is part of the normal routine of summertime in the desert, but weather forecasters say that doesn’t mean people should feel at ease. Excessive heat causes more deaths in the US than other weather-related disasters, including hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined.
“Though weather conditions are going to be nice, you have to limit your outdoor activities significantly,” said Gabriel Lojero of the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
The Antelope Valley will be under an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m., Friday, to 6 p.m., Saturday, with highs possibly reaching 105 degrees, the weather service said.
The temperatures forecast, from Wednesday through Monday, are the highest yet, this year. Scientists say more frequent and intense heat waves are likely in the future because of climate change and a deepening drought.
The effects of spiking temperatures are felt most acutely among vulnerable populations, including people without homes and workers who labor outside. Homeless people are about 200 times more likely to die from heat-associated causes, said David Hondula, a climate scientist who leads the city of Phoenix’s Office of Heat Response and Mitigation.
Most everyone in central and southern Arizona, southern Nevada and southeast California will be at risk for heat-related illness if they don’t take proper precautions, Lojero said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.