Unity Tent Revival

Pastor Tina Thornton (center) and other religious leaders, including V. Jesse Smith (from left), Pastor Wesley McKinney, Brother Perry, Hipolito Perez and Bishop Henry Hearns, announce the sixth Unity Tent Revival will be held Aug. 11 to 13.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — At least 30 pastors, ministries and community leaders from across the Antelope Valley will gather next week for the sixth Unity Tent Revival at Deputy Pierre Bain Park in Lancaster for three days of speakers, singers, testimonies and activities.

This year’s free event runs Aug. 11 to 13, with services set for 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 12, and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 13, at the northeast end of the park, at 45045 Fifth St. East. Spanish services will be offered from 2 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 and 13.

