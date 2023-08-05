LANCASTER — At least 30 pastors, ministries and community leaders from across the Antelope Valley will gather next week for the sixth Unity Tent Revival at Deputy Pierre Bain Park in Lancaster for three days of speakers, singers, testimonies and activities.
This year’s free event runs Aug. 11 to 13, with services set for 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 12, and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 13, at the northeast end of the park, at 45045 Fifth St. East. Spanish services will be offered from 2 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 and 13.
This year’s theme is Free Indeed. The Unity Tent Revival started in 2016 as a vision of Pastor Tina Thornton of The Lord’s House of Refuge to seek the Lord and bring restoration and reconciliation to the Valley.
“The Lord told me to have a Unity Tent Revival in this Valley with all race, creed and color and bridging a gap in the Antelope Valley with all the pastors and with all the leaders in the Valley,” Thornton said Friday while standing at a music stand in the park. “The message has not changed, but the method in which it is presented has changed. We are in compliance with the word of God to win, and that’s what we do. The Unity Tent Revival provides that opportunity for the body of Christ, the church itself, to come together on one accord.”
The three-day event will include daily hot lunches and grocery giveaways as well as shoes and clothes giveaways and love packs. There will also be children’s activities such as a water slide. The vendors that will be providing resources include Bartz Altadonna, Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, Valley Oasis, Liberty Dental, E & E Love Foundation, Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, Antelope Valley Partners for Health and Tarzana Treatment Center. Other vendors include Black Infant Health, Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
There will be free eye and dental exams. Showers will be provided.
Thornton thanked the City of Lancaster for its support.
“Our desire is to let the community know we are back again and we are looking forward and thankful to the Lord that we have another opportunity not only to save souls but to create a stronger bond between all of us, all of the cultures wherever you are, whatever you’re doing,” Bishop Henry Hearns said. “If you would love to be a part of a unity Christian revival, come on down.”
Bishop V. Jesse Smith from The Way Center of Truth in Palmdale expressed excitement for the event.
“I’m looking forwarding to it,” Smith said. “That theme, to be free, is so important. We have so many people who are in bondage right now, mentally, physically, psychologically. That day, if you want healing, if you want to be set free, if you’re looking for a breakthrough in your life, with all of these pastors and the ministries that are here, freedom is going to take place. You’ve just got to believe.”
Pastor Wesley McKinney of the Living Springs Foursquare Church in Lake Los Angeles said he hopes to see more children and teenagers attend the event “so they can step in their own faith so they can walk as men and women in God.”
“I’m really looking for the next generation to show up,” he said.
