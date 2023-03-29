HERCULES, Calif. — A 6-year-old boy who was injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV crashed into his family’s car during a police pursuit in the San Francisco Bay Area died of his injuries, authorities said Tuesday.
The boy’s mother was killed in the crash last week in the unincorporated community of Rodeo. The boy’s twin brother had non-life-threatening injuries, said Hercules Police Chief Joseph Vasquez.
Ralph E. White III, of Vallejo, was arrested shortly after the crash and booked on one count of vehicular manslaughter, three counts of evading a police officer and causing death or great bodily injury, and possession of a stolen vehicle, Vasquez said. He was being held in lieu of $375,000 bail. Prosecutors have not yet charged White and it was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
