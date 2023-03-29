HERCULES, Calif. — A 6-year-old boy who was injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV crashed into his family’s car during a police pursuit in the San Francisco Bay Area died of his injuries, authorities said Tuesday.

The boy’s mother was killed in the crash last week in the unincorporated community of Rodeo. The boy’s twin brother had non-life-threatening injuries, said Hercules Police Chief Joseph Vasquez.

