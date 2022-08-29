LOS ANGELES — At least nine people were wounded in separate shootings at a bar in Los Angeles and a Sikh Temple in Stockton, authorities said.

A man opened fire, Sunday, inside a crowded bar in Boyle Heights, wounding six people, including one who is in critical condition, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

