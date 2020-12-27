For this year’s annual recap of the year’s outrages, I could just write “2020” and be done with it.
But that wouldn’t take you very long to read, so let’s look at some of the highlights from the year’s Outrage Columns:
Leave Phil alone! — Everyone knows that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has a knack for getting publicity, and it’s done it again.
Now PETA says Punxsutawney Phil should be replaced by a robot for Groundhog Day.
They say it is not fair to hold up a groundhog and have everyone snap his picture.
Ridiculous. Nobody wants to learn from a robot whether there will be six more weeks of winter. (Jan. 31)
Katie Hill, author — Oh, please. The former 25th District congresswoman — who had an affair with a much younger campaign staffer, allegedly had an affair with a congressional staffer, and who paid a consultant who was arrested for hacking her primary opponents — is writing a memoir about how unfairly she was treated when nude photos she allowed to be taken were published online.
Glossed over in all of this was how she mistreated her campaign staffer. For years now we’ve been hearing, from leftists like Hill, that there is no such thing as a consensual affair between a boss and employee because of the power imbalance.
What happened to that? (March 1)
Blame game — Politicians on both sides, rather than coming together for the good of the country, can’t help blaming each other for this or that shortcoming involving the coronavirus.
Scoring political points, not helping the nation, is the goal for too many. (March 31)
Keeping score — And somewhere along the line, I think beginning with Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the national media began the obnoxious practice of constantly rating officials on their response to disasters. Like it’s a sport. Or American Bandstand.
I can’t imagine panels of journalists sitting around night after night giving FDR grades for his handling of WWII.
Of course, it is important to hold the president and other officials accountable, but the whole grading system, the “gotcha” journalism, and the comparison of dissimilar situations serves no purpose other than to divide people on political lines. (March 31)
JetHawks extinct? — Twenty-five years ago, your columnist wrote a breaking news exclusive on Page One of the Great Suburban Newspaper announcing Lancaster’s deal to bring minor league baseball to town.
That team became the Lancaster JetHawks, and the city built a beautiful stadium as their home. Valley fans and their out of town guests have enjoyed baseball for a quarter of century.
Now, because of greed on the part of Major League Baseball, the JetHawks are in danger of being eliminated. Baseball is paring down the number of minor league teams to cut costs.
It’s bad enough when a team moves away for lack of support, but to be eliminated is far worse. Let’s hope cooler heads prevail and the team is saved. (April 30)
Explosions — The other night it sounded like there was a battle outside raging, that soon shook my windows and rattled my walls (to paraphrase The Songwriter).
I was not watching baseball and did not connect the pyrotechnic explosions with the Dodgers having just won the World Series.
Hey, I live in Lancaster: I thought the explosions were just because it was Tuesday. (Oct. 30)
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
