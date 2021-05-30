The end of May may mean it’s time for an Outrage Column. Yes, I think it is. To this month’s list:
Wuhan 180 — Once again, the people in the national media have made fools of themselves. When the Trump administration suggested in 2020 that the COVID-19 virus might have escaped from a Wuhan lab, they were sanctimoniously condemned as not only wrong but also racist.
Now it is 2021, and a consensus is building that the virus may indeed have originated in a Wuhan lab.
I try to look at all these issues through the lens of what’s good for the country, and an activist national media with shredded credibility is not good for the country.
The loony conspiracy theorists (see next item) can now say, “See? They lied about that, they are probably lying about Hillary Clinton not running a child trafficking ring, too.”
MTG farce — The Republicans played with fire by embracing Donald Trump, who in 2012 pushed the Obama born in Kenya conspiracy among others.
Now, in the person of US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Republicans are seen as the party of moonbat crazy conspiracists.
Greene bought into the QAnon theories, including the idea that lasers from space, controlled by the Rothschilds, started the deadly Camp Fire in our state.
Her latest utterances compared vaccination passports to Nazis forcing Jews to wear a yellow Star of David.
Bad choices — Democrats, who have their own unhinged embarrassments sitting in Congress, can’t crow about what a wonderful job they are doing.
What does it say about the Democrats that next year they may lose the House to the Republicans, who have people like Greene, Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy?
It’s the same on the presidential level. What does it say about their candidates that they lost to Donald Trump, and likely would have lost again were it not for the pandemic?
Let’s just say the political system is not offering us many good choices these days.
Looked OK to me — You ever notice when someone doesn’t look quite right? Something’s a little off?
Well, something was a little off with a state prison inmate, but the guards failed to notice. From the Cox Media Group:
“Damning new reports about California’s prison system noted that it took guards at the California State Prison at Corcoran several hours to notice in 2019 after a convicted killer tortured and decapitated his cellmate.”
I wonder if the killer is among the 76,000 to be released early. Would anyone notice?
Mystery? — Homicides are up 32% in major cities over the past year. Many cities that “defunded” the police last year are restoring money or adding new spending for law enforcement.
Gosh, who could have seen that coming? Well, your columnist and anyone else who employed logic.
These cuts were demanded by left-wing activists who claim to care about Black people, yet, sadly, it is Black people who have suffered most from the huge spike in crime.
Lawless Lancaster? — On several street corners in Lancaster I see people selling hot food, fruit, flowers and other items.
I’m sure they are fine people just trying to make a living, but don’t we have laws against operating a business without a license?
Do they undergo health department inspections? Do they receive the mandated training in food handling? Do they pay that hefty double-digit sales tax? Do they pay for insurance? Do they report all their income from these roadside sales?
Does no one care about the business owners who must compete by doing it legally? Paying fees, taxes and insurance takes a chunk out of their profits, doesn’t it?
The city should do something to help these businesses. But you know Lancaster’s motto: “There’s nothing we can do.”
