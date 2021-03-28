Spring is in the air, or at least the pollen is; we survived the time change; kids are returning to school; and a sure to be windy April lies ahead.
Seems like just the right time for an Outrage Column. To this month’s list:
Nonsense defense — Sidney Powell, a lawyer who, we kept hearing, would reveal massive voter fraud in the last election, is the target of defamation suit by the Dominion voting machine company.
At one point, Powell said on Fox Business: “There’s thousands of people in federal prison on far less evidence of criminal conduct than we have already against the Smartmatic and Dominion Systems companies.”
Now, in a motion to dismiss the suit against her, Powell’s attorney offered this defense: “No reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact.”
In other words, viewers of the show should have known Powell was spewing nonsense.
Agenda driven — Speaking of spewing nonsense, the national media shouldn’t wonder their credibility is sinking faster than Andrew Cuomo’s presidential aspirations.
The instant the shooting occurred in Atlanta, The New York Times and its imitators flooded the Internet with stories about anti-Asian hate.
To be clear, there has been an increase in incidents against Asians over the last year and that is terrible and warrants universal condemnation.
But there was not a shred of evidence — no prior statements, no social media posts — that the Atlanta shooter was driven by hatred of Asians, and in fact the only evidence was the opposite.
That did nothing to stop the NYT from running nine stories linking the event to anti-Asian hate. Racial hatred and division make a better story, in their view, and that’s what they push.
It became established fact in media land, evidence be damned.
I happen to believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election, but this steady erosion of media credibility contributes to some people doubting their reporting on everything, including last year’s election.
You can’t blame it all on Fox News and Sidney Powell.
Pop Tart study — A new study says the preservative in Pop Tarts, Cheez-Its, and other such foods may hinder the immune system.
I suspect that anyone eating a steady diet of Pop Tarts and Cheez-Its has more to worry about than a preservative.
Gone to pot — I have written critically of the rush to legalize “recreational” marijuana, given an increasing number of studies that show the extent to which it damages the brain, particularly the high-potency varieties available today.
But the Biden administration is firing some people for admitting past marijuana use. That seems a bit much, especially when Vice President Kamala Harris laughed about her past marijuana use, saying, “I inhaled.”
I thought marijuana as an issue in terms of fitness for office went away in 2004 when Al Gore said he “experimented” with it in college (picture Al in a white lab coat with a clipboard).
Train wreck — George Gascón’s four months as Los Angeles County district attorney have indeed been a train wreck, but evidently he thinks train wrecks are no big deal.
Gascón ordered dismissed “in the interest of justice” charges against anti-police protesters who placed a steel-wire police barricade across the railroad tracks in Compton.
Two of the “protesters” can be seen on surveillance video placing the barrier on the tracks, while a third is with them but his actions are obscured from the camera by trees. Officers saw him participating, though.
Officers rushed to remove the barricade 15 seconds before a train came through.
An expert was prepared to testify that the barricade could have derailed the passenger train. People could have died.
Train Wreck Gascón retaliated against the veteran prosecutor who refused his order to dismiss the charges. Gascón sent his assistant to court to do it.
Tell us, Gascón, exactly how does this serve justice?
No, they don’t — I previously commented on the outrage of the Palmdale School District teacher making racist comments about Black students on Zoom.
The teacher was unaware the Zoom was still active and that the student and his mom were listening. The mom recorded the comments, and when confronted the next day, the teacher resigned.
That was in January. Now the mom has filed a claim against the District and the recording has become public.
The teacher begins expressing frustration about the mom not returning phone calls, but then her rant takes a sharp and disgusting term.
She says the sixth-grade boy has learned to lie and make excuses, because “that’s what Black people do.”
Now there’s someone who deserves career cancellation.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.