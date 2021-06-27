The year is almost half over, and there is no sign the outrages are coming any slower than they did in 2020.
Let’s go to this month’s list:
Pricey tents — The city of San Francisco — you remember San Francisco, once among the most beautiful cities in the world — is shelling out $20 million for the next two years of its “Safe Sleeping Program.”
It provides homeless people with tents, meals, showers, and around the clock security.
The San Francisco Chronicle pointed out that the $18.2 million for the first year of the program provided 260 people with tents, which comes to about $61,000 per tent, or twice the cost of a median apartment in the city.
There was no indication that the residents would be required to do any work (cleaning the sidewalks?) in exchange for this municipal largesse.
Out-Orwelling Orwell — In another instance of George Orwell predicting the future, the English language becomes more unrecognizable every day.
I feel sympathy for homeless people and am grateful for never having been in that situation. But if I were, I doubt seriously if I would feel any better being called an “unhoused person” rather than homeless.
They used to be called “bums” or “hobos” or “tramps” in the old days, and that is rather harsh. “Homeless” seems to cover it pretty well, but some people can’t leave well enough alone.
And don’t get me started on “birthing people” in place of “mothers.”
Well, yeah — You have to love “The New York Times.” One of the loudest voices for lockdowns and keeping kids out of school, the Times ran a story Saturday: “The pandemic seems to have made obesity worse, but there’s hope.”
How could it not? Kids sitting home all day? Bored? Snacking on junk food?
I was never one to minimize the real risks of COVID, but much of media ignored the equally real risks of lockdowns and school closures.
No, he won’t — My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a friend and supporter of the former president, is saying publicly that Donald Trump will be “reinstated” as president by this fall.
This is not only ignorant it is dangerous, given what happened on Jan. 6. Some on the right believe that massive voter fraud will be discovered, Trump will be declared the winner and Joe Biden will vacate the White House.
This is obviously delusional. None of the state investigations has changed the outcome yet, and even if they did, the election is over.
There is no provision in the Constitution — remember that document? — to reinstate a president after the election has been certified. None.
Crime? What crime? — Our Antelope Valley cities used to release quarterly crime stats, but they disappeared two or three years ago.
We can reasonably infer that if the numbers were good, the cities would be trumpeting them.
Crime stats are to some extent meaningless now anyway since so much goes unreported.
Between state laws and a prosecutor who does not prosecute, there is little incentive for criminals to refrain from committing crime.
My friend witnessed a fellow stroll out of a local home improvement store with power drills the other day, and the employees said there was nothing they could do.
Anything under $950 is a misdemeanor now, and is anyone doing any time for misdemeanor theft?
Condo collapse — How often do we find out after the fact that a surprise catastrophic event was no surprise at all?
The tragedy in Florida Thursday seems to be another one that could have been prevented. An engineer’s report in 2018 detailed “major structural damage” to the building.
Makes you think of another Florida tragedy, from 1986. Remember the space shuttle Challenger and the warnings about the faulty O-rings?
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
