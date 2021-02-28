February is over and time marches on.
Time for an Outrage Column:
Thieves — Saturday’s front page included announcement of a program to combat an increase of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles here in the Valley.
Lowlifes (knowing how much Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon loves all criminals) feel they can rip off hardworking citizens with impunity.
They steal the $2,500 pollution-preventing devices and sell the precious metals for $200 to scrapyards.
I care about victims. It would take many people weeks or months to sock away $2,500 to pay for the replacement, not to mention the inconvenience.
But I’m sure Gascon and his ilk would say, “It’s just property,” and go soft on the culprits, no matter how many prior convictions they had.
Censures — Parts of the Republican Party bear no resemblance to the commonsense conservatives who tried to bring reason to the national discourse for decades.
Republican Party chapters have censured the likes of Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, and Congresswoman Liz Cheney.
Their crime? Voting for Trump’s second impeachment.
You don’t censure a president who failed to uphold his oath, but you censure the lawmakers who voted to impeach him?
Opposing Trump’s impeachment is one thing, but actively seeking censure and retribution against those who saw it differently is quite another.
I guess you checked your morals at the door when Trump came down the escalator in 2015; once you abandon them, it is not easy to get them back.
Dognappers — Now the abduction of expensive dogs, as happened to Lady Gaga, is on the rise.
I read an article from the United Kingdom warning people against posting dog pictures on social media, lest a dognapper nab their furry friends.
Is there no pleasure left to us that people won’t ruin?
Bully, harasser? — I’ve been bringing you occasional updates in the ongoing competition between our Gavin Newsom and New York’s Andrew Cuomo for Worst Governor in America.
They’ve gone back and forth for months, but I think Cuomo has vaulted into a clear lead.
Not only did he send COVID-19 patients into nursing homes, he lied about it, covered it up, and bullied even Democratic lawmakers in attempts to silence them. Wow.
And now credible threats from a former aide that he sexually harassed her.
For foolishness and bumbling incompetence, Newsom is a contender, but for sheer malevolence, Cuomo is king.
He is a really bad guy.
Mirror universe — It’s like shooting fish in a barrel, but an occasional look at blatant media bias is worthwhile.
In 2017, in response to a Syria’s Khan Shaykhun chemical attack, Trump ordered an airstrike on Shayrat Airbase.
The New York Times headline: “Acting on Instinct, Trump Upends His Own Foreign Policy.”
A year later, following a similar strike, the Times headline: “The many things Trump didn’t accomplish in the latest Syria strike.”
In 2021, President Joe Biden ordered an airstrike against Iran-backed militia in Syria in response to a rocket attack on US targets.
This time the NYT told us: “With Strikes in Syria, Biden Confronts Iran’s Militant Network.”
They added, “Using a carefully calibrated approach, the president hopes to restrain Iran’s regional militia allies without undercutting efforts to reach a new nuclear deal.”
Near identical circumstances, 180-degree opposite slant in coverage by “The Paper of Record.”
Idiots’ Section — A bill making its way through the California (where else?) Legislature would ban stores from having clothing and toys in separate sections for boys and girls.
Everything must be together in a unisex section, with no signs for boys or girls, according to the bill proposed by two Democrats in the Assembly.
Violators face fines.
Let’s assume for a moment that this is a good idea, though it obviously is ridiculous. Even if it were a good idea, the state has no business regulating shelf space in privately-owned stores.
Mostly, it is further evidence that “progressivism” is a mental illness.
The country needs a new party for people who want nothing to do with a party that censures members for voting to impeach Trump and nothing to do with a party that dreams up bills like this one.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
