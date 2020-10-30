Last column of the month; time for outrages.
Let’s see, is there anything happening next week that would stir up outrages? Hmm, can’t think of anything. Oh, wait. There’s an election, isn’t there? Maybe you heard about it.
To this month’s list:
Trash mailers — It’s hard to track down who is behind the cowardly falsehood-filled hit mailers attacking high school board candidates Jill McGrady and Donita Winn.
It is vital, though, for the futures of more than 20,000 Valley high school students that Winn and McGrady win and sideline the obstinate duo of Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell.
In Latin, the phrase is “Cui bono?” — who benefits? Parrell, Ruffin and candidate Miquel Coronado benefit from attacks on McGrady and Winn.
Let us hope that voters see through it and support Winn and McGrady.
Explosions — The other night it sounded like there was a battle outside raging, that soon shook my windows and rattled my walls (to paraphrase The Songwriter).
I was not watching baseball and did not connect the pyrotechnic explosions with the Dodgers having just won the World Series.
Hey, I live in Lancaster: I thought the explosions were just because it was Tuesday.
Mostly peaceful — Next time you talk about someone who is fun and funny, you can say, “Yeah, he’s a real mostly peaceful protest.”
Thirty Philadelphia cops were injured in riots (which are not mostly peaceful protests, to use the tired media phrase) the other night after officers shot a Black man who came at them with a knife.
Critics said they should have tased him.
The police chief said these officers did not have tasers; we want more tasers, but we can’t afford them.
These same critics are the ones who want to defund the police. That will solve everything.
Besides, tasers don’t always work, and, unlike on TV, a suspect can keep coming at you even after he is shot, so if he is within 21 feet, you fire to protect your life.
Bottom line: When the cops say drop the knife, drop the knife.
Riots, Part II — Over the last couple of decades, it has become fashionable in some circles (not mine) to riot after your team wins a sports championship.
This makes no sense.
I think really it is just a pretext to riot, loot, destroy.
Some people will riot just because, well, it’s Tuesday. And I have no doubt they will riot next Tuesday, Election Night, no matter who wins (if we even know).
Sgt. Schultz — In a stunning dereliction of duty, the national media is playing the role of TV’s Sgt. Schultz on the Hunter Biden laptop story: “I see nothing. Nothing!”
I don’t see this as the scandal of the century, nor do I see it as nothing.
I mean, you have a former business partner of Hunter Biden, a registered Democrat and donor to Democratic candidates, going on the record to say the entire Biden family got rich off shady deals and there are emails and texts that tend to support his claim.
That is not news? Not worthy of mention? And Biden has never specifically denied that the infamous laptop belongs to his son.
Hasn’t been verified, they said. This from the people who spent four years writing dubious stories quoting anonymous sources to trash the president.
Remember when Michael Cohen supposedly went to Prague to collude with the Russians on Trump’s behalf? That was a doozy. I could name dozens more.
Insufferable — What a country. We get a choice between Biden and four more years of paranoia, bluster, insults and preposterous claims from the most insufferable president we’ve ever had.
And it’s not like he will go away. Rest assured, if Trump loses, he will stop comparing himself to Lincoln and start comparing himself to Grover Cleveland.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
