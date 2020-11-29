My 24th annual Thanksgiving Day gratitude list did not make the paper Thursday because apparently there was no room for it.
Rest assured that I remain grateful; you just didn’t get to read about it this year. Another tradition gone.
A tradition of 25 years is an Outrage Column at the end of the month. Thus:
Moorish or boorish? — A group calling itself the Moorish National Republic is trying to evict people from their homes in Washington state. Sort of.
Calling themselves sovereign citizens and claiming ownership of all lands from Alaska to Argentina (not sure why they stop there), members have been knocking on people’s doors and telling them they must leave, they are being evicted.
Fortunately, the Moorish sovereigns leave without incident when the bewildered residents call police.
They sound, as my mother used to say, nutty as a fruitcake.
Defund no fun? — Speaking of law enforcement in Washington, the Seattle City Council decided not to cut the police budget in half after all.
After weeks of wrangling, the council evidently had a moment of lucidity — or heard from its constituents — and realized that cutting the police budget in half is insane.
They voted 8-1 to cut it by 20% instead.
The lone dissenter? She wanted the full 50%.
Voting madness — From the lawyer on the right who claims Trump won with more than 400 electoral votes to the media on the left who simply ignore any news they don’t like, it has been a ridiculous election season.
Here we are almost a month after the election and we still don’t know the outcome of a high school Board race in which just a few thousand votes were cast.
Come on, it is 2020, not 1920.
Faithless electors — Whatever the problems with our election system, the answer is not state legislatures appointing people to the Electoral College who will go against the voters of their state.
Some Democrats (there is a great 2016 clip of MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and filmmaker Michael Moore talking about this) wanted electors to go against Trump last time.
Now some Republicans want electors to go against Biden. Horrible idea then, horrible idea now.
Deadly Gavin? — We are constantly told that Donald Trump is responsible for 250,000 deaths because he did not take the Coronavirus seriously enough and set a bad example by not wearing a mask.
By that logic — the idea that people take their cues from elected officials — will Gov. Gavin Newsom now be blamed for the death of anyone who got sick because they ignored orders against indoor Thanksgiving gatherings?
After all, Newsom enjoyed a maskless indoor meal with his pals; does that not lead people to think it must be OK?
Lockdown mania — I would feel better about Los Angeles County lockdown orders if there were any evidence that county officials know what they are doing.
Places that get heralded in the media (New York, Germany) for bringing numbers down at one point only seem to have them skyrocket later.
There doesn’t seem to be a whole lot that works to stop this virus. Enter the vaccine. The one everyone said would take at least 18 months and instead took eight months.
NBC woke up to something some people have been saying for eight months — the network noted that nursing home patients are declining and dying more rapidly now because of isolation and depression brought on by measures meant to protect them from the virus.
The detriment to society is enormous, way beyond just the obvious economic factors. But we don’t hear enough about that.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
