The first month of 2021 has zipped on by, which means it is time for the first Outrage Column of the year. Let’s go right to this month’s entries:
New slogan — The Washington Post should change its slogan from “Democracy Dies in Darkness” to George Orwell’s line in 1984: “Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.”
The Post got caught trying to control the past. In a series on Biden administration officials, the Post reprinted a piece on Maya Harris, sister of and adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris.
The original piece, published in 2019, opened with Kamala Harris making a joke, mocking prisoners thirsting for water, deemed by some to be in poor taste.
The 2021 “reprint” erased the unfortunate remarks without explanation rather than portray the VP in an unflattering light.
Of course, I am sure they would have done the same for Mike Pence.
Go, Gavin, Go! — That is not a cheer, it is an exhortation. Under Gov. Gavin Newsom, not only are we at or near the bottom of states in vaccination rates, the pricetag on the fraudulent COVID-19 unemployment claims continues to soar.
Almost $11 billion — with a b — in fraudulent claims have already been identified, with another $20 billion suspected, based on the rate of crooked claims found so far.
Despite warnings from the Trump administration, California (obviously) failed to put in security measures to prevent criminals from having a field day.
Meanwhile, tens of thousands of legitimate claims went/go unfilled.
Rep. Looney Tune — Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican just elected to Congress, has endorsed theories that Hillary Clinton killed a child and drank its blood, that 9/11 and school shootings were hoaxes, and that a California wildfire was started by a laser from outer space.
Worse, she “liked” a Facebook post advocating the murder of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
After all this, a Democrat member proposed legislation to expel Taylor Greene from the House.
If the Republicans don’t jump on that and vote her out, they are as loony as she is, and they deserve everything she brings them.
McCarthyism — I have to ask House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, the same question asked of Sen. Joseph McCarthy almost 70 years ago:
“At long last have you left no sense of decency, sir?”
McCarthy supported the Trump voter fraud claims for weeks, then voted to try to reverse the election results even after the Capitol riot, then admitted that Trump incited the riot, then went to kiss Trump’s ring and get him to help the GOP regain the House in 2022.
You say he incited a riot on our Capitol, and that’s who you want to campaign for your party?
Will that get you more or fewer Marjorie Taylor Greenes?
Here comes Cuomo — Apparently determined not to let Gavin Newsom wear the crown as the country’s worst governor, Andrew Cuomo of New York is making his case for that title.
When a state investigation revealed the nursing home deaths from COVID-19 were 50% higher than earlier announced, Cuomo defended his record and said:
“But who cares — 33 [percent], 29 [percent] — died in the hospital, died in a nursing home? They died.”
Who cares? Such compassion!
Amazon vote — Jeff Bezos, who runs Amazon and the Washington Post, was among those who spent the election season lecturing us that mail-in voting is not prone to fraud.
Now Amazon wants to prohibit mail-in voting in the corporate giant’s unionization vote.
A spokesperson, justifying the opposition to mail voting, said Amazon wants a “fair, valid and successful election.”
Thus, by implication, the company is saying mail-in voting does not lead to a fair and valid election.
Even The New York Times criticized Bezos for that bald-faced double standard.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
