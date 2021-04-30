As a windy, poppyless April winds down, it’s time for our monthly Outrage Column. To this month’s list:
Quivering Kevin — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, does not want to talk about his phone conversation with former President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 riot.
According to fellow Republican members of the House, the two got into a profanity-laced argument, with Trump refusing to call off the mob, and McCarthy telling Trump, “Who the f— do you think you’re talking to?”
It was the best thing McCarthy ever said, frankly, but he is afraid to own up to it publicly when asked about it by the media.
He is afraid the alienate the most strident of Trump supporters: those who can abide not the slightest bit of dissent from their man.
Pathetic.
Quadruple standard — Speaking of the Jan. 6 riot, it was clearly a horrific event, as I and millions of other Americans noted at the time.
Having said that, the media wing of the Democratic Party continues to milk it for more than it’s worth while ignoring attacks by BLM-Antifa mobs in Portland, Oklahoma and other sites around the nation.
Surprise us: show a semblance of balance.
Debt, debt, debt — Republicans have a habit of ignoring huge deficits when a Republican is president, and just as reliably, the Democrats ignore huge deficits when a Democrat is at the helm.
I do not.
I criticized runaway spending under Bush I, Clinton, Bush II, Obama, Trump and now Biden.
Clinton, with a boost from the GOP Congress and the dot.com boom, balanced the budget in the late 1990s. Now, though, Biden is calling for unimaginable amounts of spending.
As I have been saying for, ahem, 30 years, someday we’re going to have to pay it back.
Ssssh, don’t tell — I agreed with the verdict in the George Floyd case; that sure looked like a murder to me, committed by a bad cop.
It touched off months of rioting and nonstop talk about racist cops. Yet, here is Keith Ellison, Minnesota’s attorney general and himself an African-American, on why Derek Chauvin was not charged with a hate crime enhancement:
“We only charge those crimes that we had evidence that we could put in front of a jury to prove.
“If we’d had a witness that told us that Derek Chauvin made a racial reference, we might have charged him with a hate crime. But I would have needed a witness to say that on the stand.”
So there was no evidence he was motivated by racial hatred? Obviously still a horrible case, but don’t you think it would have been important for the media to emphasize that little fact oh, say, right after the event instead of 11 months later?
Charter cuts — Charter schools were among the few bright spots in California education over the past year.
Naturally, then, the Democrats in Sacramento want to cut charter school funding to appease the teachers’ unions, who dislike their nonunion status.
Particularly targeted are online charters, which had mastered online teaching long before the pandemic hit.
Those schools did well in the pandemic because their teachers and students were accustomed to that mode, rather than starting from scratch like the rest of us.
How’s that for irony?
The ones who will suffer will be the state’s most vulnerable students, many of whom found the online model a better fit for them.
That would be the very people the Democrats claim to care about. More irony.
(Full disclosure: I work for an independent public charter, though it is of the in-person variety when there is no pandemic.)
Wrong kind? — A famous transgendered woman — undoubtedly the best known trans person in America — has announced her candidacy for governor of California.
You might think that would be cause for celebration among supporters of transgender rights, and particularly the national media.
You would be wrong. The candidate is Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican. She must be mocked and criticized, therefore.
Critics claim she doesn’t know anything about running a state. Compared to whom? Gavin Newsom?
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
