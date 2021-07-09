SACRAMENTO — Six former California Highway Patrol offices were criminally charged with nearly 100 felonies Thursday with bilking the state out of about $23,400 by exaggerating their overtime hours, the state attorney general said.
The six officers working out of East Los Angeles would typically work three to four hours providing protection for state highway workers during road construction projects. But prosecutors say they then billed the state for eight hours of overtime.
The practice went on for longer than two years before ending in March 2018 and triggering a CHP investigation two months later.
The CHP said in early 2019 that it had temporarily relieved “dozens” of officers from duty while it investigated whether they had billed the state for hundreds of hours of suspected bogus overtime costing about $360,000, according to news accounts at the time. They said at the time that the abuse seemed to be isolated to officers covering the Los Angeles area and the agency had changed its overtime practices in response.
The charges against the six officers are part of an ongoing investigation, the attorney general’s office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.